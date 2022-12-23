Adobe Flash Player

Player for content created using Adobe Flash

The Adobe Flash Player Projector is an offline player for content created on the Adobe Flash platform.

While the Flash platform is abandoned, there's still , such as games, and animations from Flash's “Golden Age”.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Adobe, and does not contain a web browser plug-in.

Ručno instaliranje

Slijedi upute za postavljanje prije instaliranja

flatpak install flathub com.adobe.Flash-Player-Projector

Pokreni

flatpak run com.adobe.Flash-Player-Projector
