Virtual office for remote teams
Connect effortlessly with your distributed team. See who’s around, talk, and collaborate in one click.
Quick Collaboration
See which work apps your team is working in, and join them with a click. Shared cursors = better screen-sharing.
Spontaneous Conversations
Time zones got you working late? See who is also in work mode and get quick feedback on your work.
Co-working
Hang out in a minimal voice/video call to feel connected — like you're working at the same table.
NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Tandem Communications Inc.
Promjene u verziji 2.2.307
prije preko 1 godinu
Veličina instalacije~216 MB
Veličina preuzimanja212 MB
Dostupne arhitekturex86_64
Instaliranja2.496
LicencaVlasničko
