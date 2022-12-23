Tandem

od Tandem Communications Inc.
Instaliraj

Virtual office for remote teams

Connect effortlessly with your distributed team. See who’s around, talk, and collaborate in one click.

Quick Collaboration

See which work apps your team is working in, and join them with a click. Shared cursors = better screen-sharing.

Spontaneous Conversations

Time zones got you working late? See who is also in work mode and get quick feedback on your work.

Co-working

Hang out in a minimal voice/video call to feel connected — like you're working at the same table.

Promjene u verziji 2.2.307

prije preko 1 godinu
Veličina instalacije~216 MB
Veličina preuzimanja212 MB
Dostupne arhitekturex86_64
Instaliranja2.496
LicencaVlasničko
Web-stranica projektahttps://tandem.chat
Pomoćhttps://intercom.help/tandem_help
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/chat.tandem.Client

