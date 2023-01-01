Flathub Logo

Data Analysis Framework

ROOT is a framework for data processing, developed at CERN, the epicenter of high-energy physics research. It can handle extensive data using the mathematical and statistical methods it provides, along with user-developed routines. The results can be visually presented according to specific needs and exported to various formats such as PDF, PS, PNG, etc.

Promjene u verziji 6.30.02

prije oko 2 mjeseca
(Built prije oko 5 sati)
  • Nema promjena

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 or later.
    Get involved
Veličina instalacije~602.46 MiB
Veličina preuzimanja256.37 MiB
Dostupne arhitekturex86_64, aarch64
