Secure communication for everyone

RetroShare establish encrypted connections between you and your friends to create a network of computers, and provides various distributed services on top of it: forums, channels, chat, mail...

RetroShare is fully decentralized, and designed to provide maximum security and anonymity to its users beyond direct friends.

Retroshare is entirely free and open-source software. There are no hidden costs, no ads and no terms of service.

Promjene u verziji 0.6.6

prije oko 2 godine
Veličina instalacije~71 MB
Veličina preuzimanja29 MB
Dostupne arhitektureaarch64, x86_64
Instaliranja6.661
LicencaGNU Affero General Public License v3.0 only, , GNU Lesser General Public License v3.0 or later, , GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Web-stranica projektahttp://retroshare.cc/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/cc.retroshare.retroshare-gui

Ručno instaliranje

Slijedi upute za postavljanje prije instaliranja

flatpak install flathub cc.retroshare.retroshare-gui

Pokreni

flatpak run cc.retroshare.retroshare-gui