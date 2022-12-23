Parallel Launcher

od Matt Pharoah
Instaliraj
  • Slika ekrana
  • Slika ekrana

Modern N64 Emulator

Parallel Launcher is an emulator launcher that aims to make playing N64 games, both retail and homebrew, as simple and as accessible as possible. Parallel Launcher uses the RetroArch emulator, but replaces its confusing menus and controller setup with a much simpler user interface. It also features optional integration with romhacking.com.

Promjene u verziji v6.19.0

prije 7 dana
Veličina instalacije~760 MB
Veličina preuzimanja531 MB
Dostupne arhitekturex86_64
Instaliranja34.700
LicencaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Web-stranica projektahttps://parallel-launcher.ca
Pomoćhttps://parallel-launcher.ca/doc/parallel-launcher-manual.pdf
Prijavi problemhttps://gitlab.com/parallel-launcher/parallel-launcher/-/boards/2128467
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/ca.parallel_launcher.ParallelLauncher

Kronologija broja instaliranja

Ručno instaliranje

Slijedi upute za postavljanje prije instaliranja

flatpak install flathub ca.parallel_launcher.ParallelLauncher

Pokreni

flatpak run ca.parallel_launcher.ParallelLauncher
Oznake:
emulatorn64