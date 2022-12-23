Parallel Launcher
od Matt Pharoah
Modern N64 Emulator
Parallel Launcher is an emulator launcher that aims to make playing N64 games, both retail and homebrew, as simple and as accessible as possible. Parallel Launcher uses the RetroArch emulator, but replaces its confusing menus and controller setup with a much simpler user interface. It also features optional integration with romhacking.com.
Promjene u verziji v6.19.0
prije 7 dana
Veličina instalacije~760 MB
Veličina preuzimanja531 MB
Dostupne arhitekturex86_64
Instaliranja34.700
LicencaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Kronologija broja instaliranja
Ručno instaliranje
Slijedi upute za postavljanje prije instaliranja