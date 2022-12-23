Nestopia

A Nintendo Entertainment System emulator

Nestopia is a portable NES/Famicom emulator written in C++.

Nestopia UE (Undead Edition) is a fork of the original source code, with enhancements from members of the emulation community. This includes support for new platforms, and bug fixes in the emulator core.

Promjene u verziji 1.51.1

prije gotovo 2 godine
Veličina instalacije~6 MB
Veličina preuzimanja2 MB
Dostupne arhitektureaarch64, x86_64
Instaliranja42.659
LicencaGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Web-stranica projektahttp://0ldsk00l.ca/nestopia/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/ca._0ldsk00l.Nestopia

Ručno instaliranje

Slijedi upute za postavljanje prije instaliranja

flatpak install flathub ca._0ldsk00l.Nestopia

Pokreni

flatpak run ca._0ldsk00l.Nestopia