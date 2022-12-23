ConfClerk

ConfClerk is an application which makes conference schedules available offline

It displays the conference schedule from various views, supports searches on various items (speaker, speech topic, location, etc.) and enables you to select favorite events and create your own schedule

At the moment ConfClerk is able to import schedules in XML format created by the ​PentaBarf conference management system (or ​frab) used by ​FOSDEM, ​DebConf, ​Grazer Linuxtage, the ​CCC congresses, ​FrOSCon, and ​many others.

ConfClerk is targetted at mobile devices like the Nokia N810 and N900 but works on any system running ​Qt.

Promjene u verziji 0.6.4

prije preko 5 godina
Veličina instalacije~864 KB
Veličina preuzimanja406 KB
Dostupne arhitektureaarch64, x86_64
Instaliranja965
LicencaGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Web-stranica projektahttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/browser/
Pomoćhttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/browser/README
Prijavi problemhttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/report
Ručno instaliranje

Slijedi upute za postavljanje prije instaliranja

flatpak install flathub at.priv.toastfreeware.ConfClerk

Pokreni

flatpak run at.priv.toastfreeware.ConfClerk
conferenceschedulefrabpentabarf