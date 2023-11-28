Tauno Monitor
od Tauno Erik
Simple stand-alone serial port monitor.
A Simple stand-alone serial port monitor for the GNOME desktop. It aims to be beginner friendly, small and easy to use. Not feature-rich and professional. Remembers the last settings (Theme, Baud Rate, Port etc.). Depending on your system you may need to add a user to dialout group to open serial ports: <code> sudo usermod -a -G dialout $USER </code>>
Promjene u verziji 0.1.8
prije 9 dana
(Built prije 8 dana)
- Nema promjena
Veličina instalacije~803 KiB
Veličina preuzimanja273.59 KiB
Dostupne arhitektureaarch64, x86_64
Instaliranja235