Moosync

Instaliraj
  • Slika ekrana
  • Slika ekrana

Customizable music player

Moosync is an Electron based simple music player with a primary goal to provide a clean and easy interface.

Through Moosync you can easily listen songs from your desktop or through Youtube and Spotify.

Some of its features include:

  • Play audio files on your desktop.
  • Seamlessly integrate your Spotify and Youtube playlists.
  • Add Spotify and Youtube tracks and playlists by URLs.
  • Play songs directly from youtube using youtube embed.
  • Scrobble your tracks on LastFM.
  • Get music recommendations directly from Spotify, Youtube and LastFM
  • Mix and match songs from different providers in a single playlist
  • Easy to use interface
  • Customizable theme engine
  • Develop own apps on top of Moosync Extension API
  • Available on Windows and Linux and MacOS

Promjene u verziji 8.0.0

prije 2 mjeseca
Veličina instalacije~437 MB
Veličina preuzimanja144 MB
Dostupne arhitektureaarch64, x86_64
Instaliranja21.793
LicencaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Web-stranica projektahttps://moosync.app
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.moosync.moosync

Kronologija broja instaliranja

Ručno instaliranje

Slijedi upute za postavljanje prije instaliranja

flatpak install flathub app.moosync.moosync

Pokreni

flatpak run app.moosync.moosync
Oznake:
audioextensionsmusicplayerpluginsspotifyyoutube