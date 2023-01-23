Gummi

od alexandervdm
Instaliraj

The simple LaTeX editor

Gummi is a LaTeX editor written in the C programming language using the GTK+ interface toolkit. It was designed with simplicity and the novice user in mind, but also offers features that speak to the more advanced user.

Promjene u verziji 0.8.3

prije oko 1 godinu
Veličina instalacije~11 MB
Veličina preuzimanja4 MB
Dostupne arhitektureaarch64, x86_64
Instaliranja1.016
LicencaMIT License
Web-stranica projektahttps://gummi.app/
Pomoćhttps://github.com/alexandervdm/gummi/wiki/
Prijavi problemhttps://github.com/alexandervdm/gummi/issues/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.gummi.gummi

Kronologija broja instaliranja

Ručno instaliranje

Slijedi upute za postavljanje prije instaliranja

flatpak install flathub app.gummi.gummi

Pokreni

flatpak run app.gummi.gummi
Oznake:
editorlatex