Spaced Repetition for Flashcards

Space is an easy-to-use Spaced Repetition System (SRS) app. Create and learn flashcards wherever you are in the most effective way possible.

  • 🤝 WORK TOGETHER: Share your flashcards and work on them together.
  • 🖥️ ON ALL YOUR DEVICES: Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, Linux and soon Web
  • 🎨 CREATE YOUR FLASHCARDS: Design your flashcards with formatting and images.
  • 💸 FREE: Everything is free and no advertising, but you can support us through donations.

The mission of Space is to make learning effective and joyful. We hope you'll join us!

Promjene u verziji 2.0.6

prije 9 mjeseci
Veličina instalacije~72 MB
Veličina preuzimanja33 MB
Dostupne arhitekturex86_64
Instaliranja3.989
LicencaVlasničko
Web-stranica projektahttps://getspace.app
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.getspace.Space

flatpak install flathub app.getspace.Space

Pokreni

flatpak run app.getspace.Space
Oznake:
collaborationflashcardslearnspaced repetitionsrs