Fotema

od David Bliss
fotema.app
All photos view

Admire your photos

A photo gallery for everyone who wants their photos to live locally on their devices.

Why enjoy your photo library with Fotema?

  • Many supported image formats. Fotema supports the same image formats as Loupe (the GNOME image viewer).
  • View iOS Live Photos.
  • Play videos.
  • View your library by year or month.

Promjene u verziji 1.0.0

prije 3 dana
(Built prije oko 9 sati)

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
Veličina instalacije~62.67 MiB
Veličina preuzimanja27.77 MiB
Dostupne arhitekturex86_64, aarch64
