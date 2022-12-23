Multiplication Puzzle
od Michael Terry
Solve a math mystery
Multiplication Puzzle is a simple game inspired by the multiplication game inside the popular editor emacs.
You are presented with a long multiplication problem where a 3-digit number is multiplied by a 2-digit number, yielding two intermediate 4-digit number and a final 5-digit answer. However, all the digits are replaced by letters.
Your job is to discover which letters are which digits.
Promjene u verziji 12.0
prije oko 1 mjesec
Veličina instalacije~143 KB
Veličina preuzimanja55 KB
Dostupne arhitektureaarch64, x86_64
Instaliranja1.875
LicencaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Druge aplikacije od Michael Terry
Druge aplikacije u grupi GNOMEViše
Kronologija broja instaliranja
Ručno instaliranje
Slijedi upute za postavljanje prije instaliranja
Pokreni
Oznake: