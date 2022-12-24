Mixer

by Allie Law
Change the volume of apps

A no-frills volume mixer, with simplicity and usability at its core.

  • Simple volume controls including balance and output selection
  • Individually change each audio source's values

संस्करण 0.1.3 में परिवर्तन

लगभग २ वर्ष पहले
संस्थापित आकार~98 MB
डाउनलोड आकार21 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs9,269
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
प्रकल्प वेबसाइटhttps://github.com/childishgiant/mixer
सहायताhttps://github.com/childishgiant/mixer/issues
समस्या दर्ज करेंhttps://github.com/childishgiant/mixer/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.childishgiant.mixer

समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है

अयांत्रिक संस्थापन

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.childishgiant.mixer

चलायें

flatpak run com.github.childishgiant.mixer
Tags:
audiosound