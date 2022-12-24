Dippi
by Cassidy James Blaede
Calculate display info like DPI and aspect ratio
Analyze any display. Input a few simple details and figure out the aspect ratio, DPI, and other details of a particular display. Great for deciding which laptop or external monitor to purchase, and if it would be considered HiDPI.
Handy features:
- Find out if a display is a good choice based on its size and resolution
- Get advice about different densities
- Learn the logical resolution
- Differentiate between laptops and desktop displays
- Stupid simple: all in a cute li'l window
Based my expertise and experience shipping HiDPI hardware and software at System76 and elementary.
Tells you if a display’s density is:
- Very Low DPI,
- Fairly Low DPI,
- Ideal for LoDPI,
- Potentially Problematic,
- Ideal for HiDPI,
- Fairly High for HiDPI, or
- Too High DPI
Special thanks:
- Micah Ilbery for the shiny icons
संस्करण 4.0.2 में परिवर्तन
९ महीने पहले
संस्थापित आकार~203 KB
डाउनलोड आकार65 KB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs5,804
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
