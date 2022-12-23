Clairvoyant

by Cassidy James Blaede
@cassidyjames on GitHub
InstallDonate
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot

Ask questions, get psychic answers

Does he love you? Should you have pizza for dinner? Is there such thing as a stupid question? Discover the answers to these questions and more with Clairvoyant, the magic 8-ball inspired fortune teller.

  • Ask a question, then open Clairvoyant for an answer.
  • Not satisfied? Ask again, then hit "Ask Again" to try again.
  • Do what you'd like with the answers—just don't shoot the messenger!

संस्करण 3.0.6 में परिवर्तन

३ महीने पहले
संस्थापित आकार~142 KB
डाउनलोड आकार61 KB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs3,395
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
प्रकल्प वेबसाइटhttps://cassidyjames.com
सहायताhttps://cassidyjames.com/support
अनुवाद में सहायता करेंhttps://github.com/cassidyjames/clairvoyant/tree/main/po#readme
समस्या दर्ज करेंhttps://github.com/cassidyjames/clairvoyant/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.cassidyjames.clairvoyant

समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है

अयांत्रिक संस्थापन

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.cassidyjames.clairvoyant

चलायें

flatpak run com.github.cassidyjames.clairvoyant
Tags:
8ballcrystaleightmagicmedium🎱🔮