Compute derivatives and integrals

A practical tool to foresee the result of calculus exercises.

  • Compute derivatives
  • Compute integrals
  • Plot the original expression and result within a given range

If you are interested, open an issue in github to update a translation or make a pull request. All available translations:

  • English
  • Portuguese
  • Italian
  • Spanish (outdated)
  • Slovakian (outdated)

संस्करण 1.5.2 में परिवर्तन

१ वर्ष से अधिक पहले
संस्थापित आकार~109 MB
डाउनलोड आकार34 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs10,696
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
प्रकल्प वेबसाइटhttps://carlos157oliveira.github.io/Calculus
समस्या दर्ज करेंhttps://github.com/carlos157oliveira/Calculus/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.carlos157oliveira.Calculus

समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.carlos157oliveira.Calculus

चलायें

flatpak run com.github.carlos157oliveira.Calculus