Calculus
by Carlos
Compute derivatives and integrals
A practical tool to foresee the result of calculus exercises.
- Compute derivatives
- Compute integrals
- Plot the original expression and result within a given range
If you are interested, open an issue in github to update a translation or make a pull request. All available translations:
- English
- Portuguese
- Italian
- Spanish (outdated)
- Slovakian (outdated)
संस्करण 1.5.2 में परिवर्तन
१ वर्ष से अधिक पहले
संस्थापित आकार~109 MB
डाउनलोड आकार34 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs10,696
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है
अयांत्रिक संस्थापन
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing