Darkbar
by Sean Davis
Darken application titlebars based on your preference
Darkbar replaces window decorations with your preference of a dark or light theme variant.
It allows the following settings for each application:
- None: Let the application decide
- Follow System Theme: Use the same theme as the operating system
- Light: Prefer the "light" theme variant
- Dark: Prefer the "dark" theme variant
Only applications using traditional decorations are supported. If your app is unaffected by Darkbar, the application controls its window decorations.
संस्करण 1.0.1 में परिवर्तन
लगभग १ वर्ष पहले
संस्थापित आकार~1 MB
डाउनलोड आकार367 KB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs3,995
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है
अयांत्रिक संस्थापन
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing