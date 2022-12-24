Bookworm

by Siddhartha Das
A focused eBook reader

Read the books you love without having to worry about the different format complexities like EPUB, PDF, MOBI, CBR, etc.

Manage your library by tagging and updating metadata on books, to quickly find books using metadata searching and tag based filtering.

This version supports EPUB, MOBI, PRC, PDF, FB2 and comics (CBR and CBZ) formats with support for more formats to follow soon.

संस्करण 1.1.2 में परिवर्तन

लगभग ४ वर्ष पहले
संस्थापित आकार~149 MB
डाउनलोड आकार40 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs54,606
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
प्रकल्प वेबसाइटhttps://babluboy.github.io/bookworm
सहायताhttps://github.com/babluboy/bookworm/wiki
समस्या दर्ज करेंhttps://github.com/babluboy/bookworm/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.babluboy.bookworm

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.babluboy.bookworm

चलायें

flatpak run com.github.babluboy.bookworm
bookwormcbrcbzcomicebookepubmobipdfreader