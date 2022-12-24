Sequeler

by Alessandro Castellani
Friendly SQL Client

Easily connect to your local or remote database

Store your Database Connections in the library, connect over SSH tunnel, type and execute SQL commands directly in the app, and do everything you need to do without the necessity of opening the terminal.

Supported Databases:

  • SQLite
  • MySQL
  • MariaDB
  • PostgreSQL

The Application Features List Include:

  • Test Connections before saving them
  • View Table structure, content, and relations
  • Write multiple custom SQL Queries
  • Switch between light and dark mode
  • Handy keyboard shortcuts to quit (ctrl+q), create new connection (ctrl+shift+n), open a new window (ctrl+n)

संस्करण 0.8.2 में परिवर्तन

लगभग २ वर्ष पहले
संस्थापित आकार~153 MB
डाउनलोड आकार41 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs27,082
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
प्रकल्प वेबसाइटhttps://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler
सहायताhttps://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler/issues
अनुवाद में सहायता करेंhttps://hosted.weblate.org/projects/sequeler
समस्या दर्ज करेंhttps://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alecaddd.sequeler

अयांत्रिक संस्थापन

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.alecaddd.sequeler

चलायें

flatpak run com.github.alecaddd.sequeler
