Viper
by 0neGal
Viper is a launcher and updater for the Titanfall|2 mod Northstar, and not much more than that.
Currently Viper is capable of:
- Updating/Installing Northstar
- Managing Mods
- Being pretty!
संस्करण 1.7.3 में परिवर्तन
२ महीने पहले
संस्थापित आकार~240 MB
डाउनलोड आकार96 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंx86_64
Installs3,524
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v3.0 only
समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है
अयांत्रिक संस्थापन
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing