Viper is a launcher and updater for the Titanfall|2 mod Northstar, and not much more than that.

Currently Viper is capable of:

  • Updating/Installing Northstar
  • Managing Mods
  • Being pretty!

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github._0negal.Viper

चलायें

flatpak run com.github._0negal.Viper