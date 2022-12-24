Pinta
by Jonathan Pobst
Edit images and paint digitally
Pinta is a image editing, drawing and painting application with a simple yet powerful interface. Pinta has a wide range of drawing tools, including: freehand, rectangles, circles and lines. It also has over 35 effects to apply to your images, and also has the ability to create unlimited layers to help organize your creativity.
संस्करण 2.1.1 में परिवर्तन
४ महीने पहले
संस्थापित आकार~103 MB
डाउनलोड आकार44 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs1,06,415
अनुज्ञाMIT License
समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है
अयांत्रिक संस्थापन
