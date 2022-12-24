Pinta

by Jonathan Pobst
Install

Edit images and paint digitally

Pinta is a image editing, drawing and painting application with a simple yet powerful interface. Pinta has a wide range of drawing tools, including: freehand, rectangles, circles and lines. It also has over 35 effects to apply to your images, and also has the ability to create unlimited layers to help organize your creativity.

संस्करण 2.1.1 में परिवर्तन

४ महीने पहले
संस्थापित आकार~103 MB
डाउनलोड आकार44 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs1,06,415
अनुज्ञाMIT License
प्रकल्प वेबसाइटhttps://www.pinta-project.com
सहायताhttps://www.pinta-project.com/howto
Frequently Asked Questionshttps://communiroo.com/pintaproject/pinta/questions
अनुवाद में सहायता करेंhttps://translations.launchpad.net/pinta
समस्या दर्ज करेंhttps://bugs.launchpad.net/pinta
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.PintaProject.Pinta

समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है

अयांत्रिक संस्थापन

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.PintaProject.Pinta

चलायें

flatpak run com.github.PintaProject.Pinta
Tags:
2ddrawdrawinggraphicspaintpaintingraster