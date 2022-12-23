Protontricks

@Matoking on GitHub
Install

A simple wrapper that does winetricks things for Proton enabled games

This is a wrapper script that allows you to easily run Winetricks commands for Steam Play/Proton games among other common Wine features, such as launching external Windows executables. This is often useful when a game requires closed-source runtime libraries or applications that are not included with Proton.

Note: To access Steam libraries on another drives, you need to grant access to them:

flatpak override --user --filesystem=/path/to/other/Steam/Library com.github.Matoking.protontricks

संस्करण 1.10.3 में परिवर्तन

लगभग २ महीने पहले
संस्थापित आकार~59 MB
डाउनलोड आकार17 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंx86_64
Installs3,40,460
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v3.0 only
प्रकल्प वेबसाइटhttps://github.com/Matoking/protontricks
सहायताhttps://github.com/Matoking/protontricks#readme
समस्या दर्ज करेंhttps://github.com/Matoking/protontricks/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Matoking.protontricks

समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है

अयांत्रिक संस्थापन

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.Matoking.protontricks

चलायें

flatpak run com.github.Matoking.protontricks
Tags:
protonsteamwinewinetricks