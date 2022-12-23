UEFITool

by LongSoft
Install

UEFI firmware image viewer and editor

UEFITool is a cross-platform open source application, that parses UEFI PI-compatible firmware image into a tree structure, verifies image integrity and provides a GUI to manipulate image elements.

प्रकल्प वेबसाइटhttps://github.com/LongSoft/UEFITool
समस्या दर्ज करेंhttps://github.com/LongSoft/UEFITool/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.LongSoft.UEFITool

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.LongSoft.UEFITool

चलायें

flatpak run com.github.LongSoft.UEFITool
Tags:
biosuefi