UEFITool
by LongSoft
UEFI firmware image viewer and editor
UEFITool is a cross-platform open source application, that parses UEFI PI-compatible firmware image into a tree structure, verifies image integrity and provides a GUI to manipulate image elements.
संस्करण A67 में परिवर्तन
३ दिन पहले
संस्थापित आकार~4 MB
डाउनलोड आकार2 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs12,389
अनुज्ञाBSD 2-Clause "Simplified" License
