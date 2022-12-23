Forklift

Video and audio download application

Forklift is a program used to download video and audio files from popular Video and Audio platforms. Using the popular CLI application youtube-dl as base, Forklift supports dozents of websites. Forklift is also optimized for smaller screens, so you can easily navigate on your mobile device.

Main Features:

  • Search function for YouTube and Soundcloud
  • Download original files or
  • Convert video and audio files to other formats like mp3, ogg, etc

संस्करण 1.0.0 में परिवर्तन

३ वर्ष से अधिक पहले
संस्थापित आकार~14 MB
डाउनलोड आकार5 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs12,619
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
प्रकल्प वेबसाइटhttp://github.com/Johnn3y/Forklift
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Johnn3y.Forklift

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.Johnn3y.Forklift

चलायें

flatpak run com.github.Johnn3y.Forklift