Gradience

by Gradience Team
@GradienceTeam on GitHub
Install
Change the look of Adwaita, with ease

Gradience is a tool for customizing Libadwaita applications and the adw-gtk3 theme.

The main features of Gradience include the following:

  • 🎨️ Changing any color of Adwaita theme
  • 🖼️ Applying Material 3 color scheme from wallpaper
  • 🎁️ Usage of other users presets
  • ⚙️ Changing advanced options with CSS
  • 🧩️ Extending functionality using plugins

संस्करण 0.4.1 में परिवर्तन

४ महीने पहले
संस्थापित आकार~26 MB
डाउनलोड आकार9 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs56,784
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
प्रकल्प वेबसाइटhttps://github.com/GradienceTeam/Gradience
सहायताhttps://github.com/GradienceTeam/Gradience/discussions
अनुवाद में सहायता करेंhttps://hosted.weblate.org/projects/GradienceTeam/gradience
समस्या दर्ज करेंhttps://github.com/GradienceTeam/Gradience/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.GradienceTeam.Gradience

समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है

अयांत्रिक संस्थापन

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.GradienceTeam.Gradience

चलायें

flatpak run com.github.GradienceTeam.Gradience
Tags:
adwcustomizeradwaita manager