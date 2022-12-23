Spedread

by Naqua Darazaki
@Darazaki on GitHub
GTK speed reading software: Read like a speedrunner!

This program will show one word at a time rapidly to allow focusing on the general idea rather than single words along with less eye movements.

संस्करण 2.4.2 में परिवर्तन

१७ दिन पहले
संस्थापित आकार~155 KB
डाउनलोड आकार42 KB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs2,155
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
प्रकल्प वेबसाइटhttps://github.com/Darazaki/Spedread
समस्या दर्ज करेंhttps://github.com/Darazaki/Spedread/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Darazaki.Spedread

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.Darazaki.Spedread

चलायें

flatpak run com.github.Darazaki.Spedread
