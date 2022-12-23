FFaudioConverter

by Bleuzen
Install
  • Screenshot
Batch audio converter and effects processor

FFaudioConverter is a graphical audio converter application.

It can convert files or whole folders containing music and video files to other audio formats.

संस्करण 0.31.0 में परिवर्तन

१ वर्ष से अधिक पहले
संस्थापित आकार~25 MB
डाउनलोड आकार11 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs24,710
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v3.0 only
प्रकल्प वेबसाइटhttps://github.com/Bleuzen/FFaudioConverter
समस्या दर्ज करेंhttps://github.com/Bleuzen/FFaudioConverter/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Bleuzen.FFaudioConverter

समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है

अयांत्रिक संस्थापन

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.Bleuzen.FFaudioConverter

चलायें

flatpak run com.github.Bleuzen.FFaudioConverter
Tags:
audioconvertermp3video