Mindustry
by Anuken et al.
Mindustry: A sandbox tower-defense game
Create elaborate supply chains of conveyor belts to feed ammo into your turrets, produce materials to use for building, and defend your structures from waves of enemies. Play with your friends in cross-platform multiplayer co-op games, or challenge them in team-based PvP matches.
संस्करण 145.1 में परिवर्तन
४ दिन पहले
संस्थापित आकार~256 MB
डाउनलोड आकार134 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs29,901
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v3.0 only
