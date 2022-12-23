Manga Reader

by George Florea Bănuș
georgefb.com
InstallDonate
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot

Manga Reader for local files

Manga reader for local files.

Supports zip, rar, tar, 7z, cbz, cbr, cbt, cb7 files and also folders.

Images are displayed in a vertical list and their size can be configured (fit width and/or height, user defined max width, original size).

Can set up multiple manga folders whose contents will be displayed in a tree view, from where they can be opened.

Can bookmark mangas.

Configurable keyboard shortcuts.

संस्करण 2.1.0 में परिवर्तन

२ महीने पहले
संस्थापित आकार~905 KB
डाउनलोड आकार491 KB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs7,137
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
प्रकल्प वेबसाइटhttps://github.com/g-fb/mangareader
समस्या दर्ज करेंhttps://github.com/g-fb/mangareader/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.georgefb.mangareader

समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है

अयांत्रिक संस्थापन

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.georgefb.mangareader

चलायें

flatpak run com.georgefb.mangareader