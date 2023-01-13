Flathub Logo

FreeRDP Remote Desktop Client

by FreeRDP develpers
FreeRDP (Remote Desktop Protocol) Client for Linux.

FreeRDP flatpak provides xfreerdp client for systems lacking proper H264 support. This build is focused on compatibility with windows RDP servers and ships custom OpenSSL 1.1.1 to allow working connections to older systems like Windows 7 or Server 2008

संस्करण 2.10.0 में परिवर्तन

५ महीने पहले
संस्थापित आकार~27 MB
डाउनलोड आकार11 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs14,631
अनुज्ञाApache License 2.0
प्रकल्प वेबसाइटhttps://www.freerdp.com/
सम्पर्कhttps://www.freerdp.com/
सहायताhttps://github.com/FreeRDP/FreeRDP/wiki
Frequently Asked Questionshttps://github.com/FreeRDP/FreeRDP/wiki/FAQ
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.freerdp.FreeRDP

Tags:
rdpremote desktop