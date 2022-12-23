Teleport

Share files over the local network

Teleport is a fast way to share files over the local network. It's designed to be a replacement for using USB keys or emailing stuff to yourself just to move them on another device on your desk.

संस्करण 0.0.1 में परिवर्तन

४ वर्ष से अधिक पहले
संस्थापित आकार~2 MB
डाउनलोड आकार1 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs9,522
अनुज्ञाAGPL-3.0+
प्रकल्प वेबसाइटhttps://github.com/frac-tion/teleport/
समस्या दर्ज करेंhttps://github.com/frac-tion/teleport/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.frac_tion.teleport

समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है

अयांत्रिक संस्थापन

flatpak install flathub com.frac_tion.teleport

चलायें

flatpak run com.frac_tion.teleport