Boatswain
by Georges Basile Stavracas Neto
Control your Elgato Stream Decks
Boatswain allows you to control Elgato Stream Deck devices.
With Boatswain you will be able to:
- Organize your actions in pages and profiles
- Set custom icons to actions
- Control your music player
- Play sound effects during your streams
- Control OBS Studio using Stream Deck (requires the obs-websocket extension)
संस्करण 0.3.0 में परिवर्तन
४ महीने पहले
संस्थापित आकार~2 MB
डाउनलोड आकार514 KB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs6,860
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
