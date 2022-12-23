Boatswain

by Georges Basile Stavracas Neto
InstallDonate
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot

Control your Elgato Stream Decks

Boatswain allows you to control Elgato Stream Deck devices.

With Boatswain you will be able to:

  • Organize your actions in pages and profiles
  • Set custom icons to actions
  • Control your music player
  • Play sound effects during your streams
  • Control OBS Studio using Stream Deck (requires the obs-websocket extension)

संस्करण 0.3.0 में परिवर्तन

४ महीने पहले
संस्थापित आकार~2 MB
डाउनलोड आकार514 KB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs6,860
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
प्रकल्प वेबसाइटhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/boatswain
समस्या दर्ज करेंhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/boatswain/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.feaneron.Boatswain

समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है

अयांत्रिक संस्थापन

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.feaneron.Boatswain

चलायें

flatpak run com.feaneron.Boatswain
Tags:
deckelgatostream deckstreaming