Parlera

by Enjoying FOSS
A party game where your friends describe and you guess; or vice versa

Features:

  • Mobile first, runs on Linux and Android
  • Private (fully offline, no tracking, no ads)
  • Translated into several languages
  • Free and open-source. Contribute at https://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/parlera/.

संस्करण 1.2.0 में परिवर्तन

१ वर्ष से अधिक पहले
संस्थापित आकार~59 MB
डाउनलोड आकार23 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs768
अनुज्ञाGNU Affero General Public License v3.0 or later
प्रकल्प वेबसाइटhttps://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/parlera
समस्या दर्ज करेंhttps://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/parlera/-/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.enjoyingfoss.Parlera

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.enjoyingfoss.Parlera

चलायें

flatpak run com.enjoyingfoss.Parlera