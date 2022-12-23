MQTT X

by EMQ
An Elegant Cross-platform MQTT 5.0 Desktop Client

MQTT X is a cross-platform MQTT 5.0 client tool open sourced by EMQ, which can run on macOS, Linux and Windows, and supports formatting MQTT payload.

MQTT X simplifies the operation logic of the page with the help of chatting software. The user can quickly create a connection to save and establish multiple connection clients at the same time. It is convenient for the user to quickly test the connection of MQTT/TCP、MQTT/TLS, MQTT/WebSocket Publish / Subscribe functions and other features.

संस्करण 1.9.3 में परिवर्तन

लगभग १ महीना पहले
संस्थापित आकार~241 MB
डाउनलोड आकार91 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंx86_64
Installs11,971
अनुज्ञाApache License 2.0
प्रकल्प वेबसाइटhttps://mqttx.app/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.emqx.MQTTX

अयांत्रिक संस्थापन

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.emqx.MQTTX

चलायें

flatpak run com.emqx.MQTTX