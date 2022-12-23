Vakt-i Salah
by Emin Fedar
a Cross-Platform Prayer Times application
a Cross-Platform Prayer Times application. It uses Turkey's Diyanet İşleri Başkanlığı (Presidency of Religious Affairs)'s prayer times
संस्करण 1.4.6 में परिवर्तन
१ वर्ष से अधिक पहले
संस्थापित आकार~184 KB
डाउनलोड आकार121 KB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs1,394
अनुज्ञाGNU Lesser General Public License v3.0 only
Other apps by Emin Fedar
समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है
अयांत्रिक संस्थापन
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing