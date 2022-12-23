merkato

by Flávio Vasconcellos Corrêa
Install

Track of your investments

Just another stock, currency and cryptocurrency tracker. Inspirated in Markets Project ([GitHub - bitstower/markets: A stock, currency and cryptocurrency tracker](https://github.com/bitstower/markets)), with some equals features. The merkato application delivers financial data to your fingertips. Track stocks, currencies and cryptocurrencies.

Features:

  • Create your personal portfolio
  • Track stocks, currencies, cryptocurrencies, commodities and indexes
  • Designed for Gnome
  • Open any symbol in Yahoo Finance for more details
  • Adjust the refresh rate
  • Dark Mode

संस्करण 0.1.4.3 में परिवर्तन

११ महीने पहले
संस्थापित आकार~240 KB
डाउनलोड आकार86 KB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs3,595
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
प्रकल्प वेबसाइटhttps://github.com/sheep-farm/merkato
समस्या दर्ज करेंhttps://github.com/sheep-farm/merkato/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.ekonomikas.merkato

समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है

अयांत्रिक संस्थापन

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.ekonomikas.merkato

चलायें

flatpak run com.ekonomikas.merkato
Tags:
cryptocurrencycurrencyeconomyfinancestock