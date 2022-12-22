syncBackup

by Darhon Software
darhon.com
Install
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot

Backup and mirror your drives

It takes advantage of the delta-transfer algorithm, which reduces the amount of data sent over the network by sending only the differences between the source files and the existing files in the destination.

Create custom profiles and save each configuration independently. Simple control of source and destination rules, register directories or files to be skipped, access remote location using SSH protocol and more.

संस्करण 2.0.1 में परिवर्तन

लगभग १ वर्ष पहले
संस्थापित आकार~4 MB
डाउनलोड आकार516 KB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs6,352
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v3.0 only
प्रकल्प वेबसाइटhttps://darhon.com/syncbackup
समस्या दर्ज करेंhttps://github.com/DarhonSoftware/syncBackup/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.darhon.syncbackup

समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है

अयांत्रिक संस्थापन

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.darhon.syncbackup

चलायें

flatpak run com.darhon.syncbackup