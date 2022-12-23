QPrompt

by Javier O. Cordero Pérez
cuperino.com
Personal teleprompter software for all video creators

Open source personal teleprompter software for all video creators. Built with ease of use, control accuracy, fast performance, and cross-platform support in mind. QPrompt's convergent user interface can run on Linux, Windows, macOS, and Android.

संस्करण 1.1.6 में परिवर्तन

४ महीने पहले
संस्थापित आकार~24 MB
डाउनलोड आकार18 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs4,082
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v3.0 only
प्रकल्प वेबसाइटhttps://qprompt.app
सहायताhttps://forum.cuperino.com/
अनुवाद में सहायता करेंhttps://l10n.qprompt.app
समस्या दर्ज करेंhttps://github.com/Cuperino/QPrompt/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.cuperino.qprompt

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.cuperino.qprompt

चलायें

flatpak run com.cuperino.qprompt
Tags:
autocueimaginaryprompterqpromptteleprompter