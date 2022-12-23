CorsixTH
by CorsixTH developers
Open source clone of Theme Hospital
CorsixTH aims to reimplement the game engine of Theme Hospital, and be able to load the original game data files. This means that you will need a purchased copy of Theme Hospital, or a copy of the demo, in order to use CorsixTH. After most of the original engine has been reimplemented in open source code, the project will serve as a base from which extensions and improvements to the original game can be made.
संस्करण 0.66 में परिवर्तन
१२ महीने पहले
संस्थापित आकार~50 MB
डाउनलोड आकार34 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs4,908
अनुज्ञाBSD 3-Clause "New" or "Revised" License, , MIT License
समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है
अयांत्रिक संस्थापन
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing