StreamController
Core447 द्वारा
Control your Elgato Stream Decks with plugin support
StreamController controls your Elgato Stream Decks on a new level.
App Features:
- Beautiful GTK4 Interface
- Plugin support
- Multi deck support
- Set background images & videos
- Set custom icons
Official Plugin Features:
- Send network requests
- Press hotkeys (X and Wayland)
- Control OBS Studio
- Control your music
- Mix the volume of different apps
- Run commands
