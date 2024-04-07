Flathub Logo

StreamController

Core447 द्वारा
core447.com
Control your Elgato Stream Decks with plugin support

StreamController controls your Elgato Stream Decks on a new level.

App Features:

  • Beautiful GTK4 Interface
  • Plugin support
  • Multi deck support
  • Set background images & videos
  • Set custom icons

Official Plugin Features:

  • Send network requests
  • Press hotkeys (X and Wayland)
  • Control OBS Studio
  • Control your music
  • Mix the volume of different apps
  • Run commands
वर्शन 1.4.4-beta में परिवर्तन

६ दिन पहले
(निर्मित लगभग १३ घंटे पहले)

  • समुदाय द्वारा बनाया गया

    यह ऐप स्वयंसेवकों के एक समुदाय द्वारा खुले में विकसित किया गया है, और GNU General Public License v3.0 or later के तहत जारी किया गया है।
इन्स्टॉल्ड आकार~657.38 MiB
डाउनलोड आकार231.92 MiB
उपलब्ध आर्किटेक्चरaarch64, x86_64
टैग्स:
streamingelgato stream decklinuxflatpak