Dinonuggy's Journey
by CoEck Studios
A pixel art 2d platformer game.
A pixel art 2d platformer game developed for the project week 2021 at the Marie-Curie-Gymnasium Wittenberge. You play as a nugget in dinosaur form. Find the exit and escape!
संस्करण 0.70.2 में परिवर्तन
लगभग १ वर्ष पहले
संस्थापित आकार~42 MB
डाउनलोड आकार21 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs2,107
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है
अयांत्रिक संस्थापन
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing