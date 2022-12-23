Timecard
by Jason C. McDonald
Track time beautifully.
Timecard allows you to track how much time you spend on tasks. It offers a clean, responsive one-window interface that allows you to quickly configure your time tracking, and then hides away in the system tray until you need it again.
Features:
- Start and pause time tracking from application window or system tray.
- Stop timer and save to log with activity notes.
- View, sort, and edit time log entries.
- Customizable time log path.
- Hides to system tray.
- Quit protection helps prevent accidentally closing while tracking time.
संस्करण 2.1.0 में परिवर्तन
१ वर्ष से अधिक पहले
संस्थापित आकार~105 MB
डाउनलोड आकार32 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs2,614
अनुज्ञाBSD 3-Clause "New" or "Revised" License
समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है
अयांत्रिक संस्थापन
