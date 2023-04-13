Deckr
by Steve Gehrman
Desktop app used with the Deckr chrome plugin
Desktop app used with the Deckr chrome plugin. Deckr is a bookmark manager which allows you to share and download bookmark "decks" with others online.
Features
- Replaces "New Tab" in chrome with a bookmark deck manager
- Share and download bookmark decks online
संस्करण 1.1.67 में परिवर्तन
६ दिन पहले
संस्थापित आकार~86 MB
डाउनलोड आकार38 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंx86_64
Installs612
अनुज्ञाProprietary
समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है
अयांत्रिक संस्थापन
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing