Deckr

by Steve Gehrman
Install

Desktop app used with the Deckr chrome plugin

Desktop app used with the Deckr chrome plugin. Deckr is a bookmark manager which allows you to share and download bookmark "decks" with others online.

Features

  • Replaces "New Tab" in chrome with a bookmark deck manager
  • Share and download bookmark decks online

संस्करण 1.1.67 में परिवर्तन

६ दिन पहले
संस्थापित आकार~86 MB
डाउनलोड आकार38 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंx86_64
Installs612
अनुज्ञाProprietary
प्रकल्प वेबसाइटhttps://cocoatech.io/deckr
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.cocoatech.deckr

समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है

अयांत्रिक संस्थापन

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.cocoatech.deckr

चलायें

flatpak run com.cocoatech.deckr