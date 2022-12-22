BrickBuster
by Claudio Cambra
A brick-breaker game, fun and addictive!
BrickBuster is a brick-breaker type game where the objective is to survive as many rounds as possible. Every round new bricks appear... when they reach the bottom of the screen, you lose. You are armed with balls and any special nodes that luck sends your way.
संस्करण 1.0 में परिवर्तन
लगभग २ वर्ष पहले
संस्थापित आकार~37 MB
डाउनलोड आकार16 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंx86_64
Installs1,089
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v3.0 only
समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है
अयांत्रिक संस्थापन
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing