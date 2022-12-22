BrickBuster

by Claudio Cambra
Install
A brick-breaker game, fun and addictive!

BrickBuster is a brick-breaker type game where the objective is to survive as many rounds as possible. Every round new bricks appear... when they reach the bottom of the screen, you lose. You are armed with balls and any special nodes that luck sends your way.

संस्करण 1.0 में परिवर्तन

लगभग २ वर्ष पहले
संस्थापित आकार~37 MB
डाउनलोड आकार16 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंx86_64
Installs1,089
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v3.0 only
प्रकल्प वेबसाइटhttps://github.com/claucambra/BrickBuster
समस्या दर्ज करेंhttps://github.com/claucambra/BrickBuster/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.claudiocambra.brickbuster

समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है

अयांत्रिक संस्थापन

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.claudiocambra.brickbuster

चलायें

flatpak run com.claudiocambra.brickbuster