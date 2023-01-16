Chess Clock

by Clara Hobbs
clarahobbs.com
Time games of over-the-board chess

Chess Clock is a simple application to provide time control for over-the-board chess games. Intended for mobile use, players select the time control settings desired for their game, then the black player taps their clock to start white's timer. After each player's turn, they tap the clock to start their opponent's, until the game is finished or one of the clocks reaches zero.

संस्करण 0.5.0 में परिवर्तन

३ महीने पहले
संस्थापित आकार~146 KB
डाउनलोड आकार54 KB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs1,351
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
प्रकल्प वेबसाइटhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/chess-clock
समस्या दर्ज करेंhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/chess-clock/-/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.clarahobbs.chessclock

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.clarahobbs.chessclock

चलायें

flatpak run com.clarahobbs.chessclock
