Gnome Next Meeting Applet

by Chmouel Boudjnah
Install

Show your next events in your panel

Gnome next meeting applet is an applet for Gnome using calendars from Gnome Online Accounts to show the time to your next meeting and easily open the meeting url. Features include

  • Use Gnome Online Account for calendar sources.
  • Make it easy to know how long you have until your next meeting.
  • Detect video conference URLs allow to quickly click on it to join (Google Meet, Zoom, Bluejeans, supported).
  • Shows the documents link attached to the current meeting.
  • Change icons 5mn before and after meeting.
  • Fully configurable.

संस्करण 2.10.1 में परिवर्तन

५ महीने पहले
संस्थापित आकार~12 MB
डाउनलोड आकार4 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs3,576
अनुज्ञाMIT License
प्रकल्प वेबसाइटhttps://github.com/chmouel/gnome-next-meeting-applet/
समस्या दर्ज करेंhttps://github.com/chmouel/gnome-next-meeting-applet/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.chmouel.gnomeNextMeetingApplet

समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है

अयांत्रिक संस्थापन

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.chmouel.gnomeNextMeetingApplet

चलायें

flatpak run com.chmouel.gnomeNextMeetingApplet
