GrafX2
A bitmap paint program specialized in 256 color drawing
GrafX2 is a bitmap paint program inspired by the Amiga programs Deluxe Paint and Brilliance. Specialized in 256-color drawing, it includes a very large number of tools and effects that make it particularly suitable for pixel art, game graphics, and generally any detailed graphics painted with a mouse.
संस्करण 2.7 में परिवर्तन
३ वर्ष से अधिक पहले
संस्थापित आकार~2 MB
डाउनलोड आकार1 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs4,295
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v2.0 only, , CeCILL Free Software License Agreement v2.0
समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है
अयांत्रिक संस्थापन
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing