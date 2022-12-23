Brosix

by brosix.com
Install

An all-in-one, secure instant messenger

Brosix is an “Encrypted, Instant Messaging Software” designed to help teams from all types of organizations streamline their internal communications.

Team members on a Brosix IM network have access to a secure, first-rate application loaded with collaboration features, such as: text, voice and video chat, secure file transfers, screen-sharing, and virtual whiteboards.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by brosix.com.

संस्करण 4.7.2 Build 220525.13731 में परिवर्तन

लगभग १ वर्ष पहले
संस्थापित आकार~560 MB
डाउनलोड आकार220 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंx86_64
Installs1,691
अनुज्ञाProprietary
प्रकल्प वेबसाइटhttps://brosix.com
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.brosix.Brosix

समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है

अयांत्रिक संस्थापन

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.brosix.Brosix

चलायें

flatpak run com.brosix.Brosix