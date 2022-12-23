Brave Browser

by Brave Software
The web browser from Brave

Brave is on a mission to fix the web by giving users a safer, faster and better browsing experience while growing support for content creators through a new attention-based ecosystem of rewards.

Browse faster by blocking ads and trackers that violate your privacy and cost you time and money.

NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Brave Software.

संस्करण 1.52.126 में परिवर्तन

८ दिन पहले
संस्थापित आकार~358 MB
डाउनलोड आकार157 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs10,01,656
अनुज्ञाMozilla Public License 2.0
प्रकल्प वेबसाइटhttps://brave.com/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.brave.Browser

समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है

अयांत्रिक संस्थापन

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.brave.Browser

चलायें

flatpak run com.brave.Browser